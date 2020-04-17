Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

Newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will hold a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, spokesman for the German government Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"At 3 p.m. on Monday - it sounds a little strange – there will be a visit on the occasion of the taking the office of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, a visit which, of course, will be held in the form of a video conference these days," Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Friday.

According to him, the chancellor and the prime minister "will definitely discuss measures to suppress the coronavirus pandemic in both countries."

"They will also talk about bilateral relations, the reform process in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which should lead to the end of the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Seibert said.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk, in turn, described the upcoming video conference scheduled for April 20 as a virtual foreign visit by the head of the Ukrainian government.

"It is symbolic that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will make his first virtual foreign visit on April 20 exactly to Berlin: he will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel in the format of a video conference. Germany is our strategic partner!" he said on Twitter.