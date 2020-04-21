PM Shmyhal says government intends to extend quarantine measures

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to extend the coronavirus quarantine but at the same time soften it in some spheres, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Censor.NET reports citing RBK Ukraine.

The prime minister cited recent estimations received by the Cabinet of Ministers from the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, according to which two peaks of incidence are expected: at the end of April and between May 3 and 8.

Shmyhal added that some measures are planned to be eased this week.

"At a Cabinet meeting, we are likely to continue quarantine based on these estimations. At the same time, we are planning to ease some measures in two or three-sphere this week," the prime minister said.

As reported, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko announced his intention to initiate the extension of quarantine measures until May 12.