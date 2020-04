Health Ministry: 1,138 Ukrainian health workers contracted coronavirus

Some 1,138 Ukrainian healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Minister Maksym Stepanov speech at a briefing on April 21.

"Since the start of the pandemic, 6,125 people have become ill, including 399 children and 1,138 healthcare workers," Stepanov said.

As of 9:00 on April 21, Ukraine had 6,125 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 161 lethal cases and 367 recoveries.

