Kyiv mayor reports possible lockdown easing

A peak of COVID-19 incidence in Kyiv is expected to occur in two weeks. After that Ukraine’s capital is willing to mitigate the quarantine. The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said this during a briefing.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, a plan of quarantine easing has already been developed.

"We understand that business must work, that the city should develop, that we need to revive the economy. We must pass the peak of this disease, we expect it to occur in Ukraine and the city in a week or two, and after that, taking the situation into account, we will introduce gradual easing of restrictive measures," the message reads.

Klitschko added that the reduction of quarantine after passing the peak of the disease was a worldwide practice.

As we reported earlier, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers would consider the decision to extend the quarantine on May 22.

"Wait until Wednesday. The government meeting will decide whether to continue the quarantine or narrow it down. The Cabinet of Ministers will consider it on May 22," Deputy Healthcare Minister Viktor Lyashko stated.