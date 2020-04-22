Kyiv city reports 97 new coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases has grown to 989 in Kyiv city, including 97 over the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"The number of Kyiv residents with the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 97 people over the past day, of whom are 10 healthcare workers. Kyiv has 989 confirmed coronavirus cases," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 22, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the newly infected people in Kyiv city are 34 women aged between 22 to 83 years, 7 girls under the age of 17, 52 men aged between 18 to 85 years, and four boys under the age of 17.

According to Klitschko, 21 patients have been hospitalized; others are being treated at home, under doctors’ supervision.

At the same time, six people in Kyiv have recovered over the past day; total number of recovered people in Kyiv is 39.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine reported 6,592 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 174 deaths and 424 recoveries.