Government allocates UAH 25 mln to eliminate consequences of fires in Zhytomyr region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 25 million to eliminate the consequences of fires in Zhytomyr region, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"I instructed the Ministry of Economic Development to allocate UAH 25 million to eliminate the consequences of fires in Zhytomyr region. In particular, the funds will be used to support people affected by the spread of the fire," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, wildfires are not only about the destruction of nature, but also, unfortunately, about people who are left without a roof over their heads. As a result of the fire in Zhytomyr region, more than 70 houses were damaged, the prime minister emphasized.

He also thanked the rescuers and all those who help put out the fires.