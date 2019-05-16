Poroshenko calls on ambassadors of G7, EU to continue support Ukraine. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Poroshenko's press service.

President Poroshenko thanked for the strong support of Ukraine from the G7 and the EU over the last five years.

Also, the incumbent president called on the G7 and the EU to strengthen support for Ukraine in carrying out reforms and restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of extending the policy of sanctions against Russia, as well as consolidation of international efforts aimed to free Ukrainian hostages and sailors illegally detained by Russia.

President Poroshenko called on the ambassadors to continue supporting Ukraine. "I appeal to you to continue supporting Ukraine, especially with regard to the security situation, continue supporting our country with the reforms. This is extremely important," he said.

The ambassadors noted the high level of organization of the presidential elections and their democratic and competitive character. Also, they stressed the importance of the position of the incumbent president in the election process.

"We recall many successful and important reforms that have been made under your leadership. This is especially true as regards the reform of the banking sector. And as an example, I especially would like to note a successful nationalization of PrivatBank," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic Isabelle Dumont noted on behalf of the ambassadors of the G7.

Among other successful reforms, she noted decentralization, judicial reform, and fight against corruption, establishment of the rule of law and energy sector reforms.