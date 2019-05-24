Statue of saint at Winnipeg Ukrainian Catholic church decapitated, staff stolen. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The statue of St. Volodymyr at the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Vladimir & Olga on McGregor Street, between Flora and Stella Avenues, was found headless early Tuesday morning.

Right Rev. Monsignor Michael Buyachok said he was out of town until Tuesday afternoon, but went to the church after learning of the vandalism from his secretary.

"I took a look at the statue and felt devastated," Buyachok said.

The statue, which was created by well-known Winnipeg sculptor Leo Mol, was blessed by Pope John Paul II in 1984, Buyachok said.

The saint it depicts is significant for Ukrainian Catholics for accepting Christianity in Ukraine in 988 when he was a prince, Buyachok said.

When people went to investigate, they found the statue's head had been stolen, along with the top and bottom of its staff. The top of the staff was a tryzub, a symbol on the Ukrainian coat of arms, Buyachok said.

Police say they're aware of the incident, which is being described as a vandalism and theft. It's believed to have taken place around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

The cathedral has contacted local metal scrappers and asked to be notified if the head or staff are brought in in an attempt to make money, he added.

"There's always hope," he said.

Mariana Raikh, a parishioner at the cathedral who was there for a service Wednesday, said she can't believe the vandalism happened. Raikh previously lived in western Ukraine.

"This is our history, of Ukraine, and our heritage," she said.

When she sees the statue now, she said she feels scared and sad.

"We just would like to know who did it and what were the reasons," she said.