60 Ukrainian prisoners passed to Ukraine-controlled territory in Luhansk region. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine’s Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denysova post on Facebook.

"I am on Shchastya bridge. I took 60 Ukrainians who were in the penitentiary bodies of Luhansk region and at the moment of occupation of Donbas were detained or were serving the sentence for committed crimes," she said.

According to Denysova, over the past six months the militants of the so-called "Luhansk People’s Republic" passed 255 convicted to Ukraine. Over the past five years, Ukraine managed to transfer 454 convicted from the occupied Donbas.





















