27.05.19 10:43

Floods in western Ukraine: Water level drops, no flooded houses. PHOTOS

Minor damage to 12 households in three districts is observed.

Censor.NET reports citing  Ukraine's State Emergencies Service press service.

The water level in rivers in Zakarpattya and Ivano-Frankivsk regions has been dropping. 

As of now, there are no flooded houses in the area; however, minor damage to 12 households in three districts is observed.

Previously, on May 20-23, 1,721 houses and 6,137 households in 78 inhabited localities ended up in the flooded zone in Ivano-Frankivsk region, suffering various consequences.

In Zakarpattia, the emergency crews reported 112 houses, 610 households and 1,988 hectares of agricultural areas suffering the consequences of powerful floods on May 20-23.

