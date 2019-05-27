Floods in western Ukraine: Water level drops, no flooded houses. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine's State Emergencies Service press service.

The water level in rivers in Zakarpattya and Ivano-Frankivsk regions has been dropping.

As of now, there are no flooded houses in the area; however, minor damage to 12 households in three districts is observed.

Previously, on May 20-23, 1,721 houses and 6,137 households in 78 inhabited localities ended up in the flooded zone in Ivano-Frankivsk region, suffering various consequences.

In Zakarpattia, the emergency crews reported 112 houses, 610 households and 1,988 hectares of agricultural areas suffering the consequences of powerful floods on May 20-23.







See more: 244 households remain flooded in western Ukraine regions. PHOTOS