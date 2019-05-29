Censor.NET

Menu |Photo News See full version UKRUEN
29.05.19 13:10

SBU, France secret services seized international drug group. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, the National Gendarmerie of the French Republic, the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police of the Republic of Poland under the auspices of Europol and Eurojust, suppressed the activities of an international organized crime group that specialized in drug smuggling.

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

The attackers shipped from France through Poland to Ukraine the drug Subutex, containing the drug buprenorphine. According to operational information, during the year, the drug group transported to the territory of Ukraine 150 thousands tablets worth UAH 40 mln at black market prices.

SBU, France secret services seized international drug group 01

Proceeds from illegal activities have allowed key individuals in the group to acquire prestigious brand SUVs, which were used as a corporate identity mark, apartments in the best areas of the cities of residence of the defendants, as well as other valuable property.

SBU, France secret services seized international drug group 02

SBU, France secret services seized international drug group 03

National Gendarmerie of the French Republic detained five citizens in Marseille for searching, purchasing and selling Ukrainian Subutex narcotic tablets to Ukrainian figurants. At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police of the Republic of Poland detained on its territory three citizens of Ukraine, who created and maintained a "transshipment base", which was used to change the intruders of transport and delivery routes, hiding drugs in consumer goods packages.

See more: Grenade explosion in Marhanets: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTO

SBU, France secret services seized international drug group 04

SBU, France secret services seized international drug group 05

In the future, extradition to Ukraine of other members of the international drug group is expected.

SBU, France secret services seized international drug group 06

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100