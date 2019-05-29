Saakashvili gets certificate for return to Ukraine. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Saakashvili post on Facebook.

"The charming Ukrainian consul issued me at the embassy in Poland with a certificate for return to Ukraine! And now to the airport and to Kyiv!" he wrote.







May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree to return Ukrainian citizenship to Saakashvili by amending a decree of former President Petro Poroshenko.

Saakashvili received a Ukrainian passport in 2015. He was appointed chairman of Odesa Regional State Administration. He resigned from the post in the autumn of 2016, and on July 26, 2017, President Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship.