US Charge d’Affairs a.i. Kristina Kvien arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing US Embassy in Ukraine website.

"Kristina Kvien arrived as Charge d’Affairs a.i., US Embassy Kyiv, in May 2019. From 2013-April 2019, she served as Acting DCM/Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at US Embassy Paris," the message reads.

Previously, Kristina served as Acting DCM and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy Bangkok, Thailand; Economic Counselor at the US Embassy London; and Director for European Union, Ukraine, and Belarus Affairs at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President. Kristina has also served at the US Embassy Moscow, Russia; the US Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium; and the US Embassy Manila, Philippines. At the Department of State in Washington, DC, Kristina worked on European Union issues and on bilateral relations with Slovenia.

Kristina is a native of California, with a BA in Political Science from Occidental College and an MS in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College.

