03.06.19 12:26

Senator Rob Portman: US to continue support Ukraine. PHOTOS

US Republican Senator Rob Portman commented on talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing Portman's post on Twitter.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the newly elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week. He is committed to strengthening US ties and pushing back on Russian aggression," Portman tweeted.

He noted that the U.S. Senate would continue to support a free and democratic Ukraine through appropriate U.S. military, political, and economic assistance.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held talks with co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus Rob Portman on May 30.

