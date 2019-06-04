Ukrainian paratroopers join drills in Romania. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"The Saber Guardian 2019 international exercise has begun at a NATO military base in Romania. It brought together representatives of 16 countries: Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Macedonia, Germany, Poland, Romania, the United States, and Ukraine," the report reads.

It notes that Ukraine is represented at international military maneuvers by a combined tactical group of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces. The exercise will last for more than two weeks and will take place in several stages at different parts of the military training ground.

