Ukrainian, Polish presidents meet in Brussels. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing 24 Channel.

Duda assured Zelenskyi of Poland's unwaivering support for the pro-European course of Ukraine

"I am happy today to shake hands with President Zelenskyi and start a new relationship for years to come. I hope that together we can do much for the common welfare of our peoples. I assure Mr. President that Poland constantly supports the pro-European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine. This issue is extremely important to us," Duda said.

He emphasized support for efforts to restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders and liberate the occupied areas of the Donbas, which should logically lead to the de-occupation of Crimea.

"Ukraine should be restored its natural borders. It is also very important to us," Duda said.

He noted that Ukraine is a good neighbor for Ukraine with which mutually beneficial and best relations are being built. According to him, many Ukrainian citizens now live in Poland, bilateral trade is developing well, and there is an opportunity to improve relations, because Ukraine is a big country with huge potential.

"We also talked about important and difficult historical themes. I believe that a presidential team of experts, set up by the presidents of Poland and Ukraine, will be able to actively engage in studying the problems in our bilateral relations and restoring the spirit of truth. We hope for reconciliation and active cooperation between our countries. This is what also worries the president of Ukraine," Duda said.

He confirmed that Zelenskyi had accepted his invitation to come to Warsaw to mark another anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War.

"I will be happy to welcome you to Warsaw and I want to congratulate you again on your election victory," Duda added.

Read more: Zelenskyii arrives in Brussels on his first foreign visit as president of Ukraine





