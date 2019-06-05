Ukrainian-Turkish anti-tank missile launching system SERDAR successfully tested. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing SpetsTechnoExport.

The qualifying trials of the first Ukrainian-Turkish anti-tank missile launching system "SERDAR", developed for a foreign customer, have been completed in Ukraine. Henceforth, the joint development of the Turkish company "Aselsan" and the "Ukroboronprom" enterprises – "Luch" Design Bureau and "SpetsTechnoExport" company has been ready for serial supplies within the existing contract with a foreign customer.

Developers expect that the ministries of defense of Ukraine and Turkey will also be interested in the new system.





As noted, the Turkish company acted as the developer and integrator of the system, in particular, of stabilization system, fire control systems, targets detection and tracking system, infrared/video imagers and laser range finder, etc. In turn, "SpetsTechnoExport" provides supply and integration of anti-tank guided missiles "SKIF" developed and produced by "Luch" Design Bureau as well as guidance and control systems to them.

"SERDAR" anti-tank missile launching system is a versatile remotely controlled and stabilized weapon system that provides high effectivity of defensive and offensive operations against ground targets in day/night and adverse weather conditions. As a main weapon, the system carrying a mobile version of the precision guided anti-tank munition "SKIF" with two (in separate versions – four) launchers for RK-2S missiles. These 130 mm caliber precision missiles are capable of destroying the target at a distance of 5 km and breaking through armor of 800 mm thickness behind dynamic protection. Also, the System is equipped with two machine guns calibers 12.7 mm and 7.62 mm.

The system is light weight, low volume and suitable for integration with a variety of existing or new armoured high mobility fighting vehicles, considerably upgrading their lethality, the Ukroboronprom notes.

Ukrainian State Concern "Ukroboronprom" unites more than 100 enterprises-participants in 5 major defence industry sectors, particularly in armament and military equipment development and manufacture, scientific research and export-import operations.