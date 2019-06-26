US Department of State to assign $4 mln for Ukraine's ammo storages safety. ФОТО

Censor.NET reports citing US Embassy in Ukraine post on Facebook.

Signed by Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper and Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs Acting Director of the Directorate of International Security Ruslan Nimchynskyi, the memorandum sets out a $4 million US contribution toward construction of six explosive storehouses over the next two years for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense'.

US Department of State also expressed confidence this step would 'enhance the safety and security of Ukraine’s munitions stockpiles, as well as advance Ukraine closer to its goal of meeting NATO and international standards for physical security and stockpile management'.

In 2004-2018, the US government invested about 40 million dollars, supporting Ukraine as it deals with big ammunition stocks, which left in this country after the breakdown of the USSR.