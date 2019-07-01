Censor.NET

01.07.19 10:58

Sea Breeze: Romanian corvettes, US destroyer arrive in Odesa. PHOTOS

As part of the Sea Breeze 2019 exercises, two Romanian corvettes and the US destroyer Carney entered the port of Odesa.

Censor.NET reports citing Dumska.

In particular, Romania’s Lastunul and Contraamiral Eustațiu Sebastian corvettes entered the Black Sea on June 30.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) arrived in Odesa, Ukraine, June 30, for a scheduled port visit as part of multinational exercise Sea Breeze 2019.

Carney will participate in the U.S.- and Ukrainian-led multinational exercise Sea Breeze 19 to strengthen interoperability operations in the Black Sea with NATO allies and partners and demonstrate collective solutions to Black Sea security under Operation Atlantic Resolve.

In addition, one of the Turkish frigates is expected to arrive in Odesa today.

