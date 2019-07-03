Three NATO ships heading for Sea Breeze drills. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Halifax class RCN MRC frigate SNMG 2 flagship HMCS NCSM TOR, Royal Navy Type 45 Daring class destroyer HMS Duncan & Turkish Navy Yavuz class MEKO200 frigate TCG Turgutreis F241 transited Bosphorus & entered the Black Sea en route to participate in Exercise Sea Breeze.

Exercise Sea Breeze 2019 started in Odesa on July 1. About 30 ships, 24 planes and over 3,000 troops from around the world are participating in the drills. On July 2, Russia resorted to provocations and blocked an area of 8,000 square kilometers in the Black Sea, one of the locations of the exercise.

See more: Sea Breeze: Romanian corvettes, US destroyer arrive in Odesa. PHOTOS

























