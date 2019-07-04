OSCE: No weapons on both sides of contact line near Stanytsia Luhanska. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM post on Twitter.

"Weapons previously seen on both sides of the contact line near Stanytsia Luhanska no longer present," the OSCE SMM posted on Twitter.

As reported, the disengagement of forces near Stanytsia Luhanska began at noon on June 26.

On June 29, the SMM received a Note Verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notifying that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had completed disengagement in the agreed disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska.

On June 30, the SMM received a letter from the armed formations in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region notifying that they had completed disengagement in the agreed disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska.

