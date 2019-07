Censor.NET reports citing №478 / 2019, №479 / 2019 decrees.

"To appoint Anatoliy Dublyk as deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the decree says.

By another decree, Oleksandr Karpenko was appointed as deputy head of the SBU. Previously, the president dismissed Karpenko from the post of head of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, the president appointed Bohdan Tyvodar as head of the SBU Main Investigation Department.

