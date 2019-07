Censor.NET reports citing head's of state press service.

At the 21st EU-Ukraine summit, leaders will reaffirm the strength of the political and economic ties between the EU and Ukraine. They will also discuss the way ahead on EU-Ukraine relations.

President Donald Tusk and President Jean-Claude Juncker represent the EU at the summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi represents Ukraine. This is the first summit that he attends following his election in April 2019.

