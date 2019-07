Censor.NET reports citing ye.ua.

8-year-old Bogdan served in 9th Mechanized Regiment of the special task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The man died when he returned from the combat task with his comrade. At that moment he went on a tripwire and died from the shrapnel wounds. The comrades of Bigus are hospitalized.

A deceased man had a mother, wife and two little children.

