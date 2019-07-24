United States congratulates Ukrainian people on elections. DOCUMENT

Censor.NET reports citing Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus.

"We congratulate the Ukrainian people on this weekend’s peaceful and historic parliamentary elections, which delivered a clear result and underscored Ukrainians’ commitment to democratic ideals," she said.

The US Department of State also welcomed the OSCE’s preliminary conclusion that the elections took place with an overall respect for fundamental rights and freedoms. "We look forward to the OSCE’s final recommendations to improve electoral practices and encourage their implementation," the report says.

At the same time, the spokesperson stressed that "the US will work with the new Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people as they advance reforms critical to ensuring Ukraine’s success."

The United States maintained its unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. "We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they build a strong, successful, democratic country, secure within its internationally recognized borders," the statement reads.

