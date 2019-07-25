Zelenskyi receives credentials from five ambassadors. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi received credentials from the ambassadors of a number of foreign states: the Republic of Korea – Kwon Ki-Chang, the South African Republic – Andre Johannes Groenewald, the Republic of Slovenia – Tomaz Mencin, the Federal Republic of Germany – Anka Feldhusen, the Republic of Finland – Paivi Maarit Laine," the report said.

According to the press service, during the conversation with the South Korean ambassador, the sides discussed the intensification of the political dialogue at the highest level between the two countries and the prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation.

They also raised the issue of introducing a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens, which will facilitate the development of people-to-people contacts.

The head of state also invited President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in to visit Ukraine, the press service reported.

During the conversation with the newly appointed South African ambassador, Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of intensifying the political dialogue. According to him, Ukraine sees South Africa as a promising partner in Africa and is committed to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres.

Particular attention was paid to the discussion of trade and economic cooperation, in particular the prospects for holding a Ukrainian-South African business forum this year.

The head of state called for closer and constructive interaction between Ukraine and South Africa as part of its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

The Ukrainian president also conveyed an invitation for South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to make an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyi thanked the Finnish ambassador for consistent support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as significant humanitarian and expert assistance being provided by Helsinki to Ukraine at the bilateral level. In particular, the head of state noted practical assistance provided by Finland in carrying out systemic reforms, in particular in the field of school education and energy efficiency.

During the conversation with the Slovenian Ambassador, the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to Slovenia for consistent political support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Zelenskyi appreciated Slovenia's assistance in contributing to the rehabilitation of more than 400 Ukrainian children whose parents died in Donbas.

Speaking with the German ambassador, the head of state thanked the German side for the unwavering support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as substantial financial and technical assistance to promote the process of structural reforms in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the main focus was on the security situation in Donbas and a set of further steps to intensify the peace process.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuing international pressure on Russia to ensure that it fulfills the decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

The Ukrainian president also expressed hope that the traditionally active political dialogue at the highest level would remain in place in the future. In addition, the sides discussed the involvement of German business representatives in their work in Ukraine and the creation of joint ventures, the presidential press service reported.