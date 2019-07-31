Zelenskyi wants airport in Cherkasy. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's press service.

According to the press service, the director of the airport, Ivan Dalibozhak, said that the overhaul of the runway started in 2018. The cost of the work is UAH 128 million. He noted that there is only one road connecting Cherkasy and Kyiv so there is a need for air services. According to him, the runway is to commissioned by December 1.

"Did the machinery appear today? There are a lot of regions where the machinery appears on the day of my departure," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Lukashenko discuss economic cooperation between states

The president asked how much money and time it would take to fully complete the airport complex. According to local officials, this requires two years and about UAH 750 million, however, construction work can be split into stages and air services could be launched at the same time.

"Did you turn to business, large enterprises of the region with the request for help with financing?" the head of state said.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Honcharuk, in turn, said that negotiations with business are being conducted, but business is waiting for the formation of a new government.

"We want Cherkasy to have an airport," Zelenskyi said.

The Cherkasy airport was opened in 1984. It had international status and served up to 80 flights a day. There have been no regular air services at the airport since 1997. It finally ceased to receive planes in 2001. The overhaul of the runway began in 2018. The facility was 43% finished as of mid-July 2019.