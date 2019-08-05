Censor.NET

05.08.19 15:25

JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders. PHOTOS

Russian occupants have the village of Shyrokyne mined completely. The press office of the Joint Forces Operation HQ reported that on August 5.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The authority stated that yards are covered with live shells and mines. All houses lie in ruins, making it impossible to reside there. Critical infrastructure objects, such as recreation facilities, summer camps, rural council, the school and many others are completely destroyed. The grass and underwood grew all over the place; burned cars stay in garages and in the streets. Abandoned toys lie in the streets as well.

"It is forbidden to enter the houses, as there's a chance that there are still live tripwires. One can only move safely along the asphalt road and certain locations where we are sure it is safe," Ukrainian Marine Danylo says. The serviceman and his comrades guard the area close to the occupied village of Sakhanka.

The village has actually been dead since early 2016.

Almost 2,000 people lived in Shyrokyne before 2014.

JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 01JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 02
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 03
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 04
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 05
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 06
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 07
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 08

JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 09
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 10
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 11
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 12
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 13
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 14
JFO report: Shyrokyne completely mined by Russian invaders 15

