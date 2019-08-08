Censor.NET

08.08.19 11:00

Zelenskyi, Erdogan discuss return of captured sailors, Crimea. PHOTOS

The presidents of Ukraine and Turkey during the negotiations devoted much time to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and the return of Ukrainian sailors from Russian captivity.

Censor.NET reports citimg head of state's website.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, August 7.

"We have devoted a lot of time to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. This is a very important issue for both Black Sea countries. We have to ensure the safety of navigation, economic activity, and transport. We also discussed the issue of the return of our sailors," the Ukrainian president said.

Read more: Zelenskyi to agree with Merkel on meeting in Normandy format

Photo: president.gov.ua

