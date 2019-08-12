Lviv Armor Vehicle Factory starts upgrading T-64 tanks. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukroboronprom State Concern.

According to the report, the modernization will significantly expand the combat capabilities of the T-64, which is the main combat vehicle of Ukrainian army units. This tank showed its worth during NATO's Strong Europe Tank Challenge in 2017 and was demonstrated during last year's Independence Day parade in Ukraine.

Previously, the upgrade of T-64 tanks to this level was performed only at Kharkiv Armored Plant that has already sent more than 150 2017 T-64s to the Ukrainian army.

