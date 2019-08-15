Security Service blocks illegal import of jewelry from annexed Crimea. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine's Security Service report.

The law enforcers found out that Crimea-based dealers organized the manufacture of jewelry. Then, they would use Chongar checkpoint to pass the jewels to Ukraine-controlled territory.

"The jewels were sold as "made in Ukraine", without taxes and obligatory charges for the state budget", the SBU said.

As the law enforcers conducted searches in Kyiv, they found a hidden stash, where the suspects kept jewels and documents.

It appeared that in 2015-2019, the malefactors managed to sell jewels for over two US million dollars.

The pre-trial investigation is underway.

