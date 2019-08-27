Censor.NET

27.08.19 17:31

Danyliuk, Bolton discuss strengthening of Ukrainian-American relations. PHOTO

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk held a meeting with Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs (NSA) John Bolton.

Censor.NET reports citing Danyliuk Facebook post.

According to the NSDC’s press service, the parties discussed intensifying relations between Ukraine and the United States in the security sector.

Oleksandr Danyliuk expressed his gratitude to John Bolton and U.S. partners for supporting the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team. "Our cooperation opens up many prospects for both countries," he said.

Bolton arrived in Kyiv today, August 27.

According to the US Embassy in Ukraine, Bolton arrived in Kyiv "to underscore U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic path."

