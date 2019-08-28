Censor.NET

28.08.19 16:46

Ilovaisk tragedy anniversary: relatives of fallen servicemen picketing Russian embassy in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Relatives of the fallen Ukrainian servicemen held a rally near the Russian Embassy in Kyiv on the eve of the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, who were killed in the struggle for the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The participants in the rally were holding the posters reading "Russia is the killer of our sons."

The organizer of the rally is the NGO "Association of Wives and Mothers of Soldiers Participating in ATO."

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on marking the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, who were killed in the struggle for the country's independence and territorial integrity, on August 29.

