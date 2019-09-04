Car accident in Kharkiv: Zaitseva transferred to detention center. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing MediaPort.

Convicted to 10 years in prison for deadly car accident in Kharkiv Olena Zaitseva was transferred to Pokrovsk detention center, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, another partaker of the car accident Hennadiy Dronov was transferred to Kryukiv detention center.

On October 18, 2017, Lexus ran over a group of pedestrians in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Olena Zaitseva, who drove the car, violated the road traffic, crashing into the Volkswagen Touareg driven by Gennadiy Dronov which threw her car towards the pavement. Both drivers survived, but Lexus ran over eleven people who passed by. Five pedestrians received lethal injuries; another six were taken to a hospital with injuries of various degrees of severity.

As reported, the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region approved the indictment to 20-year-old local Olena Zaitseva for violation of traffic rules that led to the death of five people (part 3 article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). On Nov. 6, the law enforcers also brought charges against the second participant of the road traffic accident, Volkswagen Touareg driver Hennadii Dronov.

Oct. 18, 2017, a Lexus crashed into a pedestrian crowd in Kharkiv, killing five on spot and wounding six people. The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was detained and arrested by the court for two months.