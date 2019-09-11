Sushchenko thanks Zelenskyi, Poroshenko, Macron for release from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I would like to thank the two presidents, namely Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko, thanks to whom we are now talking, and my 34 brothers in misfortune who returned home," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sept 11. Sushchenko also added that he had met with Poroshenko on Sept 10. He hopes he will meet with Zelensky, too.

"I would also like to thank French President Emanuel Macron, who was directly involved in this complex process, as well as our diplomats – from the foreign minister to consuls who worked on enemy's territory," he said.

In addition, the journalist expressed gratitude to Ukrainian diplomats in other countries, international organizations, and his lawyers.





