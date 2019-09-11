Censor.NET

Sushchenko thanks Zelenskyi, Poroshenko, Macron for release from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko, recently freed from Russian captivity as part of the Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap, has expressed gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, and French President Emanuel Macron.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I would like to thank the two presidents, namely Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko, thanks to whom we are now talking, and my 34 brothers in misfortune who returned home," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sept 11. Sushchenko also added that he had met with Poroshenko on Sept 10. He hopes he will meet with Zelensky, too.

"I would also like to thank French President Emanuel Macron, who was directly involved in this complex process, as well as our diplomats – from the foreign minister to consuls who worked on enemy's territory," he said.

In addition, the journalist expressed gratitude to Ukrainian diplomats in other countries, international organizations, and his lawyers.


