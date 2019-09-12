Zelenskyi receives credentials from ambassadors of European states. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyii accepted credentials from ambassadors of some foreign states: Estonia – Kaimo Kuusk, France – Etienne de Poncins, Austria – Gernot Pfandler, the Netherlands – H. E. Jennes de Mol, the United Kingdom – Melinda Simmons," the report says.

In particular, during a conversation with Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk, an active political dialogue was noted between the two countries. The president expressed gratitude to Estonia for the decision not to recognize Russian passports that are illegally issued to Ukrainian citizens in Donbas.

The head of state expressed hope for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation with Estonia. Significant potential for cooperation in the areas of digitalization and e-governance was also noted.

In addition, the president congratulated Etienne de Poncins on the start of his mission in Ukraine as Ambassador of the French Republic. The parties discussed the further intensification of political dialogue and bilateral economic cooperation.

The head of state noted the role of France in the framework of the Normandy format and expressed hope for a meeting at the level of leaders of the participating states in Paris in the near future.

During a conversation with Austrian Ambassador Pfandler, Zelenskyi thanked Austria for its continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for practical assistance to the Ukrainian state in overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression. "I would also like to thank Austria for the powerful sanctions policy towards Russia," the president said.

Zelenskyi also thanked Austria for assistance in the rehabilitation of children of ATO participants. "I know that about 500 children of ATO soldiers received rehabilitation assistance from your country," he said.

The parties agreed on the need to intensify the political and economic dialogue between Ukraine and Austria.

During a conversation with the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ukraine, the president informed about the security situation in Donbas, as well as the mutual release of detainees by Ukraine and the Russian Federation on September 7. Zelenskyi expressed his gratitude to the Dutch side for the constructive position on this issue and the readiness to properly punish those responsible for the downing of MH17.

During a conversation with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the president expressed gratitude for the assistance in carrying out the reforms and strengthening the defense capability of our state. The parties noted the importance of continuing negotiations on a new agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain, which will determine the political and economic relations between the two countries after Britain leaves the EU.