As reported by Censor.NET.

People with pets and children walked from Shevchenko Part to the Verkhovna Rada.

Kyiv citizens urged the MPs to protect the animals by new laws. Public figures, such as ex-Healthcare Minister Ulyana Suprun and singer Dzhamala, also stood for the support of the event.

"No cruelty toward animals", "Your fur coat screamed before death", "Mykolaiv for humanity", "Fur is bloody cupidity", the activists scanted at the central streets of Mykolaiv.

