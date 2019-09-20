Censor.NET

20.09.19 17:37

Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The participants in the Global Climate Strike in Kyiv urge to combat climate change and save the planet.

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

Video: Censor.NET

They have submitted to the Presidential Office a letter with six requirements, the implementation of which, in their opinion, will contribute to solving a number of environmental problems.

"We have six main requirements. We want to stop the production of fossil fuels in Ukraine, we want Ukraine to switch to 100% renewable energy, we want to ban the production of single-use plastics, we demand green transportation, we require to stop granting subsidies to commercial production of livestock and in general, combining a number of requirements, we want to preserve the climate in Ukraine and in the world, because it is no longer possible to do this with the efforts of one country. We want Ukraine to become carbon neutral by 2050," Inna Datsiuk, a representative of organization 350.org, told reporters.

She informed that the march participants had handed over a letter with those demands to the Presidential Office and the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry and stressed that those requirements should draw the attention of the authorities to the existing environmental problems in Ukraine.

The Global Climate Strike is held in Kyiv for the first time. Similar marches take place today in four other Ukrainian cities, namely in Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kolomyia and Kherson. Thus, Ukraine has joined the Global Climate Strike attended by eco activists in 156 countries.

Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 01
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 02
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 03
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 04
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 05
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 06
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 07
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 08
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 09
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 10
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 11
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 12
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 13
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 14
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 15
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 16
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 17
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 18
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 19
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 20
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 21
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 22
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 23
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 24
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 25
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 26
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 27
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 28
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 29
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 30
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 31
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 32
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 33
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 34
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 35
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 36
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 37
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 38
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 39
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 40
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 41
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 42
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 43
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 44
Global Climate Strike held in Kyiv 45

