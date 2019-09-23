10 Syrians pretending to be Ukrainian volleyball team arrested in Greece. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Ekathimerini.

The migrants were arrested in Athens Airport on September 22 as the police figured out that the Ukrainian passports provided by the migrants were stolen or lost.

According to the police, the men wore similar gym clothes and had similar sports bags and two volleyballs.

The police figured out after the questioning that the men are not the volleyball team. They were detained and passed to the investigating judge for serving charges in the attempt of the illegal leaving of the country with the use of the stolen or lost documents.

According to the police, the men planned to enter another EU country, which was not named.