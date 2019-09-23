Censor.NET

23.09.19 17:06

Ukraine, Canada to step up defense cooperation. PHOTOS

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andrii Zahorodniuk and the Canadian delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Roman Waschuk discussed the cooperation in reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the need to involve foreign experts in the priority areas of the Defense Ministry reform.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation in the reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, focused on the preparation of the military law enforcement personnel, the implementation of the operation UNIFIER and the reform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces management system in accordance with the Alliance standards," the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

As noted, the current priorities of the Defense Ministry are the need to revise strategic defense documents, change the structure and function of the defense agency, amend and introduce legislative initiatives such as the military police law.

As noted, the parties discussed cooperation in reforming the education and training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

