Zelenskyi commemorates Babi Yar massacre victims. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing his press service.

"The head of state, together with representatives of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities [of Ukraine], lit lamps near the Menorah - a monument to the executed Jews on the territory of the Babyn Yar National Historical Memorial Preserve," the report reads.

The rabbis also recited a prayer for the victims of the tragedy and the attendees paid their respects with a moment of silence.

Read more: U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

On September 29-30, 1941, more than 33,000 Jews were shot dead by the Nazis in Babi Yar. In total, over 100,000 people were killed there - mass executions continued until the liberation of Kyiv.