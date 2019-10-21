Censor.NET

21.10.19 11:13

President Zelenskyi arrives in Japan on working visit. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state website.

Zelenskyi will participate in the ceremony of enthronement of the Japanese emperor. In addition, the President of Ukraine will hold a number of meetings with representatives of the country.

As part of his working visit, President Zelensky is going to:

• participate in the ceremony of enthronement of the Emperor of Japan;

• meet with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe;

• meet with chairpersons of both chambers of the Parliament of Japan;

• meet with members of the Japan-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Association;

• meet with leadership of the Japan International Cooperation Agency;

• meet with leadership of the Japan Association of New Economy;

• meet with representatives of Japanese business.

President Zelenskyi arrives in Japan on working visit 01

President Zelenskyi arrives in Japan on working visit 02

