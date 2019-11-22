Explosion in center of Kyiv at night: windows knocked. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Police press service.

The epicenter of the explosion was in one of the entrances. The sound of detonation woke residents around 23:00. Previously, detonation occurred in the elevator shaft of one of the entrances of a residential building. Law enforcers reported that no victims were found inside.

The following picture on the spot spoke of the power of the explosion: at the entrance of the house there are two entrances, the entrance to the elevator is only from the side of the yard. But the windows made on both sides of the front door, and damage to the walls was also visible on both sides.

What exactly exploded is unknown. According to experts on the spot, it was not an explosive package and hardly a grenade, given the strength of detonation. At the front doors are posted on the announcement of gas work for the whole of November. Explosion engineers and dog handlers worked at the scene to establish the exact cause of the incident.