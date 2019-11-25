Censor.NET

25.11.19 15:41

Invaders launch attacks on Ukrainian troops near Marinka. PHOTO

Russian-led forces have fired on the positions of the Joint Forces near Marinka in Donetsk region.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Today, November 25, at 11:30, the enemy started shelling our positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) using small arms

As a result of shelling by the Russian-led forces, a young woman was wounded in Marinka. After first-aid treatment, she was taken to a hospital.

As reported, on November 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire seven times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

