Invaders launch attacks on Ukrainian troops near Marinka. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.
Today, November 25, at 11:30, the enemy started shelling our positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) using small arms
As a result of shelling by the Russian-led forces, a young woman was wounded in Marinka. After first-aid treatment, she was taken to a hospital.
As reported, on November 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire seven times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.