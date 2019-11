Censor.NET reports citing Slovo i Dilo.

Lauri Bambus, Director General of the State Protocol of Estonia posted a photo on Twitter. "Special design and thinking of friends - electric bicycle Amper", he wrote.

The inscription on the bicycle's frame says the following: "To President of Ukraine, His Eminence, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky". Ukraine's and Estonia's flags are drawn nearby.

