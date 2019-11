Censor.NET reports citing the Kyiv-based Vertical Club post on Facebook.

"A tragedy occurred today. As a result of an accident, mountain climbing instructor Volodymyr Mykhalko and Iryna Skrylyova were killed during the descent," the club said in a statement on Thursday, November 28.

The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown, but the fact has been confirmed, including by Slovak rescuers, the club added.

