Regular bus with Ukrainians turned over in Russia: 17 people suffered. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

Totally, 28 citizens of Ukraine were in the bus; they were coming from Zaporizhia to Rostov-on-Don. There were no children and teenagers. The MAN bus driven by a 59-year-old man turned over on one side.

It is noted that the Ukrainians are lightly and moderately wounded. Seven people left the site with meeting traffic; four people stay at the warming center at the accident place.

26 people and eight units of the equipment were involved in the liquidation of the accident consequences.

The accident took place in severe weather conditions, heavy snowfall and snowstorm occurs there.