Drunk Audi driver runs over son of Heavenly Hundred hero. PHOTO

As reported by Censor.NET.

The young man, who appeared to be the son of Ihor Tkachuk, the Heavenly Hundred hero, was killed in the crash. The press office of the local branch of the National Police reported that on Sunday.

The tragedy took place in Kamyanka village, near Kolomyia, western Ukraine.

"A 33-year-old Audi driver, the local resident ran over a 23-year-old bicycle driver on the unlit section of the roadway", reads the message.

The young man died instantly.

The police found out that the Audi A6 driver was drunk. They detained him.

According to the local press, the deceased bicycle driver was the son of Ihor Tkachuk who was the hero of the Heavenly Hundred; this is a commonly accepted collective name for those who died in bloody street fights during the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv in winter 2013-2014. Tkachuk was among the protesters; a sniper shot him to the head.