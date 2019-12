Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

It is noted that the soldier was born in 1990.

"Yesterday, on December 22, an enemy bullet cut off the life of the 93rd brigade’s "Kholodnyi Yar" warrior - soldier Soloviov Herman Ihorovich, 1990 year of birth," the message reads.

"The Joint Forces Command expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the dead warrior," the staff stated.

See more: Four people killed in fire at Starobilsk psychiatric hospital. PHOTOS