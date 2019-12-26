Heart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 years. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Kovel hospital post on Facebook.

"Heart transplantation. After a 15-year break, we did it. Joint team of the Heart Institute and Kovel Regional Hospital," the hospital reported on Facebook.

The heart recipient was brought in from Kyiv as it was impossible to transport a donor heart to the country's capital.

The heart was transplanted by Borys Todurov, who arrived from Kyiv with the team and worked together with Kovel doctors.

Read more: Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

They also transplanted a kidney there and transported another one to Kyiv where transplantation surgery was performed at the Shalimov Institute next morning, said Head of IDonor NGO Iryna Zaslavets.





















